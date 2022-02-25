Cosatu drifting away from Ramaphosa administration's economic approach

According to Cosatu, there was incoherence in the Ramaphosa government’s economic development approach, which they find problematic as it appeared to be tiptoeing on issues in order not to upset big business.

“Arguing that the private sector knows best despite the evidence to the contrary is sowing confusion,” it said. “The exaggerated fear of alienating capital has meant that government has adopted the posture of ‘enabler’, and at best ‘regulator’, to provide the space for capital to operate.

“Because the posture prevents the state from transforming the environment, this results in capital reproducing essentially the same relations of exploitation and domination inherited from the apartheid era; where these relations have shifted, they have obviously endeavoured to reproduce them on favourable terms under the new conditions.”

The CEC said it was not pleased at the slow pace or non-implementation of economic resolutions taken at the ANC national conference in Nasrec almost five years ago.

It said the National Treasury and other centres of state power were hell-bent on entrenching economic postures that were declared problematic in Nasrec.

Cosatu has been instrumental in Ramaphosa’s rise to the highest office in the land, having been among the formations that endorsed him and campaigned for him before the ANC 2017 Nasrec conference.

Their support of his administration has in large part been a friendly one but that seems to be changing.

With the latest jostling about the economic direction that the country is taking, it remains to be seen on whether the federation will throw its weight behind Ramaphosa heading to the ANC December conference where he will be seeking a second term.

But Cosatu’s ultimate attitude towards the president is likely to become clearer at their congress billed for September this year.

The federation also reiterated that it remained steadfast in its opposition to the unbundling of Eskom, which it believes will lead to the privatisation of the power utility and job losses.

“We therefore demand that the corporatisation of Eskom and current attempts to privatise its assets be stopped.”

