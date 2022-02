Ramaphosa sets up task team to attend to frustrations raised by Khoi-San leaders

Mabuza’s meeting with traditional leaders last month in Polokwane turned sour as they expressed dissatisfaction over unkept promises by the ANC.

Chairperson of the house Nkosikazi Mhlauli echoed similar sentiments after Mabuza’s address on Thursday saying, “If we were implementing what we have been talking about [over the years], we would have been far now. Let’s walk the talk now, we have been talking and talking. Let’s join hands and implement whatever we have been talking about.”

Mabuza said the government hoped that traditional and Khoi-San leaders would stand up and fight all that divides the people of SA.

“We should work together as partners in efforts of building a united SA. Such a fight must also be directed at the cancer of racism, tribalism and regionalism that is rearing its ugly head.”

Mabuza said the country was grappling with a high rate of unemployment and deepening inequality compounded by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our healthcare system proved its resilience and it ensured that we are able togo back and embark on a path to recovery. Though the number of infections and fatalities has declined, the fight against Covid-19 is not yet over as the threat of its resurgence still remains.

“We have no doubt that with the economic recovery and reconstruction measures that government is implementing, these challenges will ultimately be overcome,” he said.

The task team, comprising the ministers of co-operative governance and traditional affairs; agriculture, land reform, and rural development; public works and infrastructure; police; mineral resources and energy; finance; health; sport, arts and culture; and justice will use available instruments, including the district development model, as an appropriate implementation tool for investment in rural areas, Mabuza said.

“We believe that each of our communities has a unique set of endowments which, if unlocked, can lead to sustainable and shared growth for those communities. With a unified sense of purpose and direction, we stand a better chance to make a positive impact on the lives of our people in traditional communities.”

The house will debate Mabuza’s speech next month. — TimesLIVE