Ramaphosa calls for urgent mediation to end Russia vs Ukraine war

25 February 2022 - 12:33
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa says mediation, negotiation and engagement are urgently needed to halt the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says mediation, negotiation and engagement are urgently needed to halt the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation and engagement to end the war unfolding between Russia and Ukraine, which is threatening to lead to what some suggest will be “World War 3".

Ramaphosa was addressing the Intergovernmental National Litigation Forum in Pretoria on Friday.

His call comes after international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor urged Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine. 

Many other nations, including the US and the UK, and the UN, have condemned the invasion and have responded with sanctions.

“We can see the war going on in Ukraine. I would say that conflict should be subjected to mediation, to negotiation, to engagement because it is not necessary for people to go to war and see people killed and infrastructure damaged.

“It behoves on all countries of the world, particularly the UN Security Council. They are the ones who should be getting more engaged in a mediation process and one does not see that happening. One does not see that full engagement,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is not necessary for people to be killed when the options of mediation, negotiation and engagement are available.”

His words echoed the country’s initial reaction to the war when it called for dialogue with a spirit of compromise.  

TimesLIVE

Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent ...
News
3 days ago

UK says: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already begun so Britain will impose sanctions on Russia, a senior British minister said on Tuesday as Prime ...
News
3 days ago

Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, ...
News
9 hours ago

