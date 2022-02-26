Makgoba backs pope's call for day of prayer and fasting over Ukraine

Makgoba said he was writing his blog in New York, where he is due to preach on Sunday at the institution of the Rev Phil Jackson as rector of Trinity Church Wall Street, the original Anglican parish in Manhattan.

“Trinity have booked me into a hotel close to the church and overlooking the site of the World Trade Center, the destruction of which turned parish life upside down on and in the months that followed the attacks of September 11, 2001,” said Makgoba.

“Looking out of my hotel window, it is misty, cold and rainy. Through the rain I can see the man-made waterfalls which plunge into the twin pools of the 9/11 Memorial, two dark pits left by the destruction of the twin towers and what they represented.

“As I contemplate the scene, I share a prayer for those who died, those who suffered and those who are still suffering because of those attacks and because of what precipitated them.

“Turning to the television, I watch CNN and see the coverage of the devastation in Ukraine as well as the mental and psychological devastation of Russia.

“I shiver at the prospects of fighting on the site of the Chernobyl former nuclear plant, where already military hardware is reported to be releasing radioactive dust into the air.

“As the world watches, we too share in the devastation, ultimately helpless to act in the face of more destruction and more death, able to respond only with rhetoric. I pray for Ukraine and Russia and in particular all their people.”

