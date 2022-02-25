News

WATCH | Tearful Ukrainians protest outside Russian embassy in Cape Town

A small group protested against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, expressing concern about family members who are stuck in the country

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 25 February 2022 - 18:18
A group of Ukrainian citizens protest outside the Russian embassy in Cape Town on February 25 2022. They are calling for a stop to Russia's incursion into Ukraine.
Image: Esa Alexander

Ukrainians and Russians living in Cape Town gathered outside the Russian embassy in the Cape Town city centre to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With tears in their eyes they remembered their loved ones in Russia and Ukraine and called for an end to the conflict that has sparked outrage around the world.

They chanted “Stop war! Stop War!” while looking up at the windows of the embassy. 

Other protests have been taking place around the world, including the UK and Denmark.

Ramaphosa calls for urgent mediation to end Russia vs Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation and engagement to end the war unfolding between Russia and Ukraine which is threatening to lead to ...
News
8 hours ago

Biden unveils new sanctions on Russian banks, businesses after Ukraine attack

US president Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia on Thursday after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.
News
22 hours ago
People gather in protest near the Russian embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.
Image: Reuters

Nato leaders have condemned the conflict, calling on Russia to leave Ukraine territory. 

This is a blatant violation of international law -an act of aggression against a sovereign, independent and peaceful country and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” Nato said in a statement.

“We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and choose diplomacy.”

Meanwhile, Russia banned UK airlines from its airspace on Friday. 

