Massive mine acid leak hits Loskop Dam and threatens farm irrigation

A massive mine acid leak in Mpumalanga has reached Loskop Dam, threatening SA’s second-largest agricultural irrigation scheme.

Work is now under way to contain the “uncharacteristic environmental incident” at Khwezela Colliery’s Kromdraai site in eMalahleni, with numerous role players involved, said mine owner Thungela Resources.

But Agri Limpopo called on Saturday for answers and accountability. “This toxic, polluted water, contains highly concentrated levels of radioactive metals and salts which are hazardous to all forms of life,” it said.

“This polluted water flowed down the Wilge River, into the Olifants River and has now polluted the Loskop Dam, threatening SA’s second-largest agricultural irrigation scheme and causing devastating environmental and ecological damage along the way,” said spokesperson Marthinus Erasmus.

“Apart from the immediate harm, it will take years to rid the river sedimentary system of the metals and to restore the damage done.”

Francois Roux, an aquatic scientist at the Mpumalanga Parks and Tourism Agency, told the Mail and Guardian all life had been killed in 58km of river affected by the spill.