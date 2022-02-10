'Masoyi Monster' gets five life sentences

Julius Mndawe, the serial killer dubbed the “Masoyi Monster”, has been given five life terms for the murders of five young women and an additional 25 years for defeating the ends of justice.

Mndawe was sentenced in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Thursday.

Acting judge Denise Greyling-Coetzer told Mndawe that he had committed “monstrous crimes” that deserve proper punishment.

Mndawe, 28, was convicted for killing Tokie Tlaka, 24, Banele Khoza, 15, Noxolo Mdluli, 17, Felicia Mdlovu, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19, and burying their bodies in shallow graves at his home in Masoyi, outside Hazyview, between January 2018 and May 2019.

He was arrested in July 2019, after the disappearance of Tlaka, and was linked to the crime through Facebook inboxes. He was also found in possession of the victim’s cellphone.

Greyling-Coetzer said Mndawe deprived the deceased of their right to life and a proper burial.

She said he also failed to take the stand to shed light on how the deceased died.

“Mr Mndawe didn't elect to take the stand, maybe that was going to be taken as a mitigation factor. However, the court will not take that as an offence. The crimes were committed in a space of 18 months and some months apart and Mr Mndawe had the time to change his life.

“The murder and concealment of bodies ranks high and these are calculated, premeditated murders. Though he spent a period from 2019 [in prison], this case is not such a case for the court to deviate from the minimum sentence.