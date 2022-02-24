Children as young as five joined July looting, says Soweto civic leader

In some instances families looted together.

“The participants were not only adults. There were fathers, mothers and children participating as a family in the looting.”

He observed how one family had positioned their children at a tree a short distance from the mall. The adults would move into the mall to loot and return to drop their looted goods with the children. Once they had gathered all they wanted, they moved together back home.

“It was an ugly scene ... it was poverty that led to this,” said Makhubela, adding some people were desperate after losing their jobs or were suffering from salary cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He and other community leaders stood for hours watching as community members went into the mall and came out with trolleys filled with items. They would go and empty these at their homes and return for more loot.

“Others felt ashamed because we knew them as leaders. We aren’t justifying [the looting] but we understand why they did it.”

He was still grappling with whether he should call what happened an insurrection, a coup or social unrest.

“It was a well-co-ordinated programme ... We knew that a mall was going to be attacked from the [WhatsApp] group.”

He and other community leaders had heard of crowds gathering at the mall before the looting occurred. They went there and saw groups of people facing the mall, threatening to attack. This was about 3pm.