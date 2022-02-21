Typhoid cases are not linked to municipal drinking water: NICD

No evidence exists to link recent cases of typhoid fever to the municipal water supply in any part of the country, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Washing hands frequently, especially after changing nappies or caring for the sick, and good hygiene when preparing food are among the recommended steps to take to minimise the risk of infection.

“There are many social media posts with false information about enteric fever in SA attracting widespread attention and causing needless concern and panic. These posts allege either that there are cases of enteric fever in certain towns or provinces caused by contaminated municipal water, or that the bacteria causing enteric fever have been identified in certain municipal water sources,” said the NICD.

“These statements are factually incorrect.

“There is no evidence that recent cases of enteric fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of the country, and there is no evidence the bacteria causing enteric fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country. This includes those districts in Western Cape and North West in which the clusters (small localised outbreaks) have been identified.”

How to stay safe

The NICD said you can protect yourself and your family from enteric fever and many other infections by following these preventive measures:

Hand hygiene: Wash hands with soap and safe water before, during and after preparing food; before and after eating food; before and after caring for someone at home who is sick (especially if they have diarrhoea or vomiting); after using the toilet, and; after changing diapers/nappies or cleaning a child who has used the toilet.

Food safety practice : Follow the World Health Organisation's five keys for safer food. They are: keep clean; separate raw and cooked; cook thoroughly; keep food at safe temperatures, and; use safe water and raw materials. Washing hands with soap and water before, during and after preparing food and before eating is especially important.

: Follow the World Health Organisation’s five keys for safer food. They are: keep clean; separate raw and cooked; cook thoroughly; keep food at safe temperatures, and; use safe water and raw materials. Washing hands with soap and water before, during and after preparing food and before eating is especially important. Using safe water: When there is concern about the quality of water you are using for drinking and cooking, it is recommended to treat the water first by boiling it (place water in a clean container and bring to a boil for one minute) or treating it with household bleach (add 1 teaspoon of household bleach containing 5% chlorine to 20l to 25l of water, mix well and leave it to stand for at least 30 minutes before use).

