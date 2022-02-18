It's reggae month but not irie for SA artists, thanks to radio snub

Lucky Dube's daughter in musical exile, like her dad

Reggae music in SA is almost forgotten, thanks to little airplay on radio.



While in some parts of Africa, reggae is competing in the same space as pop genres, in SA it has been relegated to short night slots. While elsewhere on the continent reggae enjoys staying power, thanks to new artists who are spicing up the genre with new styles, such as Afro reggae dance hall, in SA reggae is in the middle of a long winter. ..