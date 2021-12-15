South Africa

Four arrested as Hawks dismantle clandestine drug laboratory

15 December 2021 - 09:39
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Chemicals seized at a house in Benoni which police suspect is an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory.
Chemicals seized at a house in Benoni which police suspect is an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory.
Image: SAPS

Members of the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in Germiston and the K9 unit have apprehended four men allegedly operating an illegal drug-manufacturing laboratory in Benoni.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the team acted on intelligence regarding suspicious drug-related activities in the Lakefield area.

She said a search and seizure warrant was obtained and police kept the premises under surveillance.

“On Tuesday police pounced on four suspects allegedly processing illegal drugs suspected to be Cat with an estimated value of R3m,” said Mulamu.

She said police seized drug-manufacturing equipment, chemicals and two vehicles.

“Four suspects aged between 23 and 42 were charged with dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Friday.”

TimesLIVE

Police uncover 'clandestine drug lab' in Soweto

Gauteng police have uncovered an alleged drug laboratory on a property in Soweto.
News
1 week ago

Major drug busts in Western Cape 'a blow for illicit trade'

Western Cape police believe they have made a large dent in the illicit drug trade, after three major busts in two days.
News
7 months ago

Drugs worth R4.5m seized in illegal drug lab bust in Soweto

Gauteng police uncovered an illegal drug lab and seized drugs worth an estimated R4.5m in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday evening.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed