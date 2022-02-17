Lottery grant recipients' cars and property seized after alleged athletics track fraud

The Special Tribunal has ordered beneficiaries of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding to surrender a residential property in Gauteng and four luxury vehicles to a curator appointed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The order, handed down on Monday, comes after the SIU approached the Special Tribunal seeking a preservation order to freeze and surrender assets.

The respondents in the matter are Buyisiwe Khoza, Tshepo Montsho, Jabulane Sibanda, Terence Magogodela, Indaba Yokulinda, Unicus Solu(IT)ons Pty Ltd and Boitumelo Diutlwileng.

The SIU application followed an investigation into the affairs of NLC and its employees, which revealed that Inqaba Yokulinda, a non-profit organisation, received funding from the commission in two tranches for a total of R19.2m between February 2018 and September 2019 for the construction of athletics tracks in North West and Mpumalanga.

“The SIU investigation revealed that the granting of this funding was conducted in a manner contrary to the Lotteries Act, the grant funding policies and the relevant regulations,” said the investigating unit's spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.