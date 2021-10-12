R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck

A new lucky lottery winner has become a multimillionaire, walking away with more than R86m from a ticket purchased on the day of the jackpot draw.

National lottery operator Ithuba announced on Tuesday that the PowerBall jackpot winner had come forward after acing the draw that took place on September 17.

“Without God, this would not have been possible,” the excited winner told Ithuba.

The winning PowerBall ticket was purchased on the day of the jackpot draw. The winner played using the Absa banking app and spent R75 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers 8, 10, 17, 26, 39 and PowerBall number 14.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the bank partnerships were aimed at offering convenience to players.

“This year Absa has produced the second-highest PowerBall jackpot winner in the history of the SA National Lottery from the draw that took place earlier in July, the biggest jackpot winner of 2021 thus far and the biggest online jackpot winner since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015. This is an indication that more players are embracing our online purchase methods for national lottery games as a convenient and safe method to play.”

Omar Baig, head of transactional banking at Absa Retail and Business Bank, confirmed the winner was a woman, saying: “The R86m PowerBall jackpot winner played her lucky numbers on our banking app.”

Ithuba said the total value of the estimated PowerBall jackpots up for grabs are at R50m for Tuesday’s draw, with the PowerBall jackpot estimated at R32m and the PowerBall Plus jackpot estimated at R18m.

It reminded players to ensure they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number and address immediately after purchase.

