South Africa

R86m Powerball winner praises God for her luck

Massive win with a ticket bought a few hours before the draw

12 October 2021 - 10:41
'I got the biggest shock of my life!' says a Lotto winner from Limpopo. Stock photo.
'I got the biggest shock of my life!' says a Lotto winner from Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: Gabriel Petrescu/ 123RF.com

A new lucky lottery winner has become a multimillionaire, walking away with more than R86m from a ticket purchased on the day of the jackpot draw.

National lottery operator Ithuba announced on Tuesday that the PowerBall jackpot winner had come forward after acing the draw that took place on September 17.

“Without God, this would not have been possible,” the excited winner told Ithuba.

The winning PowerBall ticket was purchased on the day of the jackpot draw. The winner played using the Absa banking app and spent R75 on the winning ticket using the Quick Pick selection method to select the winning numbers 8, 10, 17, 26, 39 and PowerBall number 14.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the bank partnerships were aimed at offering convenience to players.

“This year Absa has produced the second-highest PowerBall jackpot winner in the history of the SA National Lottery from the draw that took place earlier in July, the biggest jackpot winner of 2021 thus far and the biggest online jackpot winner since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015. This is an indication that more players are embracing our online purchase methods for national lottery games as a convenient and safe method to play.”

Omar Baig, head of transactional banking at Absa Retail and Business Bank, confirmed the winner was a woman, saying: “The R86m PowerBall jackpot winner played her lucky numbers on our banking app.”

Ithuba said the total value of the estimated PowerBall jackpots up for grabs are at R50m for Tuesday’s draw, with the PowerBall jackpot estimated at R32m and the PowerBall Plus jackpot estimated at R18m.

It reminded players to ensure they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number and address immediately after purchase.

TimesLIVE

Buying a small bakkie and building a new home on R3m jackpot winner's to-do list

A 59-year-old Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner plans to buy a small bakkie and build a modest family home with his winnings.
News
1 week ago

Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win

A 23-year-old student who won a R3m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot says her wish had always been to build her mother a dream home to retire in.
News
1 month ago

'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall

"When I saw the winning PowerBall numbers, I knew that I had won ... but I kept on checking the numbers throughout the day to ensure that I was not ...
News
2 months ago

Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m winner from April

A Gauteng lottery player is stepping into the new month R20m richer, but doesn't know it yet.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling