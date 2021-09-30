South Africa

Charges withdrawn against Dr Tumi and wife

30 September 2021 - 12:25
Gospel artist Dr Tumi. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Famed gospel singer Dr Tumi and his wife had charges of fraud against them withdrawn on Thursday. 

Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya and his wife Kgaogela Makweya stood accused of defrauding the National Lotteries Commission of more than R1.5m. 

Charges against the couple were withdrawn in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after the couple submitted representations to the state on why they should not be prosecuted. 

In a statement, the Nothing Without You hitmaker said he was relieved by the outcome. 

The past few months took a toll on us because the matter was sub judice and we couldn’t comment on it. We maintained our innocence because we did nothing wrong. Handing ourselves over to the authorities was not an admission of guilt, but was out of respect for law enforcement agencies and to allow justice to take its course,” said Makweya. 

“This morning we are vindicated, justice has been served, we have no case to answer to. We are thankful for the support and love from our family, friends, colleagues and the public at this time. We are turning back to life and pursuing our passions and look forward to putting this episode behind us.”

The Hawks' Gauteng provincial spokesperson, Cpt Carol Mulamu, said she could not immediately confirm the withdrawal of charges against the couple. 

