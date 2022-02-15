Sama distances itself from ‘hurtful’ remarks by chairperson on medical student admissions

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has apologised for remarks made by its chairperson about the admission of medical students.

Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said, during an interview on CapeTalk radio on January 26, that the admission process to medical schools was highly politicised.

Coetzee added that race played a significant role in determining acceptance to medical faculties, in many instances more than the applicant’s matric performance and that different criteria existed for different race groups with regard to admission requirements.

Sama said in a statement Coetzee had apologised unreservedly for any emotional hurt her statement might have caused and, after considerable deliberation, the Sama board had accepted her apology.