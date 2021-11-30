Sama calls for specialised medical courts to deal with doctors accused of negligence

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has called for the establishment of specialised medical courts where trained medical practitioners would be called to scrutinise decisions made by doctors.

“Recent cases have again demonstrated the deficiencies the current legal framework has with medical cases,” said Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.

“Magistrates are often placed in the unenviable position of adjudicating exceedingly complex clinical interventions, without possessing the necessary training or medical expertise. This has severe and long-ranging impacts on doctors and, ultimately, on patients.”

She said without proper legal judgment in medical cases, doctors would be afraid to perform certain procedures. This she said, was a “serious” situation that would have negative consequences for patients.

“We already have doctors who have been incarcerated following poor procedures saying they will no longer continue practising medicine.