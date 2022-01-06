It's all systems go for Covid-19 booster shots
It is all systems go for South Africans aged 60 and above to receive their Covid-19 booster shots.
On Thursday, health spokesperson Foster Mohale said everyone who is eligible to receive the booster shot can go to their nearest vaccination site and get their shot...
