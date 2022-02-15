Ronald Lamola tears into EFF 'supreme leader' Julius Malema and deputy Floyd Shivambu

ANC deputy president hopeful and justice minister Ronald Lamola on Tuesday focused his Sona debate speech on the EFF's top two leaders, calling leader Julius Malema an “EFF supreme leader” who makes his music and others dance to it.

Lamola was responding to Malema’s attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

The minister coupled his offensive against Malema with criticism of EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, who spoke before him during the debate at the National Assembly joint sitting at the Cape Town city hall.

Shivambu had taken aim at Ramaphosa’s assertion that it was not government that has the capacity to create jobs but rather the private sector.

To back up his claim that the president’s statement was “factually incorrect”, Shivambu made reference to China, saying the state had played a central role in that country’s development in the past four decades.

Lamola believes that this is false.

“What honourable Shivambu has just said is a distortion of the highest level on the conceptualisation of the role of the state in the economy,” said Lamola.

“China has socialism with Chinese characteristics and the Chinese characteristics allow for private sector direct investment into the economy in China. In Singapore, that country was built by the allowing the private sector to invest and allowing foreign direct investment,” he added.

“It is a complete distortion by honourable Shivambu to say it was only the hand of the state. Even in China, the big corporations are private sector corporations that accept foreign direct investment.”