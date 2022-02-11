Malema and Mpofu acted for Nkandla in JSC interviews

All four candidates for the chief justice job are distinguished people of high quality, as well as fit and proper to lead the judiciary. The only problem was with the interviewing process.

Firstly, the composition of the commissioners: Somebody intentionally parachuted two of Jacob Zuma's henchmen into the JSC (Judicial Service Commission).

Their mandate from Nkandla was to derail every effort made by justices Dustan Mlambo and Raymond Zondo. But the RET hyenas didn't even qualify to be commissioners because both are under a cloud. They have both been convicted of ethical, moral breaches of their own rules.

So, it was bizarre of them to sit in judgment of others. Julius Malema has breached parliament's code of ethical conduct. And Dali Mpofu has a pending investigation for telling someone at the Zondo commission to "shut up".

The whole process was politicised and those regarded as Zuma's enemies were ambushed with allegations, more so Mlambo.

Without prior warning, Malema and Mpofu posed unsubstantiated questions of sexual harassment to Mlambo.

Justice Mandisa Maya was the only one who enjoyed soft questioning, especially from Malema.

During Maya's interview, Malema was a real gentleman. He was well mannered, spoke with a very soft and almost inaudible voice. But that soon changed when Mlambo and Zondo were interviewed. It was like he was interrogating two "mass murderers".

Irrelevant political questions about another shady character, Arthur Fraser, were asked for political point scoring. The frightened chairperson never protected Zondo because he was afraid of the uncontrollable Malema who thrives on chaos.

I don't blame the NGOs who are taking the toothless JSC to court. The whole process was tainted and irrational. Malema and Mpofu's mandate from Nkandla was clear from the beginning. It was to make sure that Maya ascends the throne. I wonder why, but time will tell.

Bushy Green. Kagiso.