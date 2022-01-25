Lamola wants to 'skip the leadership queue' but must wait his turn: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema believes ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola is not ready to be party deputy president.

Malema was reacting to Lamola’s apparent interest in contesting for the position of ANC deputy president at the party’s national elective conference in December. Lamola recently called for “new blood” to swell the leadership ranks of the ANC.

According to Malema, Lamola wants to skip the queue instead of allowing the “generation” before him to contest for ANC top positions.

Malema, a former leader of the ANCYL, said there was an unwritten rule within ANC ranks to allow the generation before you to go for top positions and pave the way for the next generation.

In Lamola's case, he went on, he should allow the generations of leaders such as Malusi Gigaba and Fikile Mbalula to lead — and his generation would be the next in line.