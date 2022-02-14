Lack of lead roles for local companies in IPP space bemoaned

Mashele says less risky, high return roles taken by multinationals

Local and particularly black businesses are struggling to assume lead roles in the independent power producing (IPP) space despite the country's aggressive move to procure alternative energy.



This is according to business-person Kurisani Mashele, who is already operating in the space and has observed how local companies are not in leading roles in the alternative energy sector despite the country pursuing a diverse energy mix...