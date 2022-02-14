Stand-in mayor digs in his heels as ANC's step-down call rings off the hook
Thulare won't vacate Lephalale seat until appeal 'process is followed'
A Limpopo mayor who was appointed on an interim basis following a dispute arising from the ANC mayoral candidate list is allegedly refusing to vacate the position.
Lephalale local municipality mayor Alpheus Thulare was appointed in November and two weeks ago the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) announced that it had nominated Aaron Mokgehle for the mayorship. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.