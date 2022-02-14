Stand-in mayor digs in his heels as ANC's step-down call rings off the hook

Thulare won't vacate Lephalale seat until appeal 'process is followed'

A Limpopo mayor who was appointed on an interim basis following a dispute arising from the ANC mayoral candidate list is allegedly refusing to vacate the position.



Lephalale local municipality mayor Alpheus Thulare was appointed in November and two weeks ago the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) announced that it had nominated Aaron Mokgehle for the mayorship. ..