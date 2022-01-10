South Africa

'Tricky year' for Cyril as opponents gun for him

Political analysts say RET forces will try to oust president

10 January 2022 - 07:38
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A tough year looms for President Cyril Ramaphosa as forces in the ANC opposed to his presidency are expected to intensify their bid to oust him.

This is according to political analysts who spoke to Sowetan after an eventful ANC 110th birthday celebration in Polokwane, Limpopo, which was marred by a power blackout while Ramaphosa addressed the party's fundraising dinner and a parallel programme by a faction opposed to him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town