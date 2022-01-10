'Tricky year' for Cyril as opponents gun for him

Political analysts say RET forces will try to oust president

A tough year looms for President Cyril Ramaphosa as forces in the ANC opposed to his presidency are expected to intensify their bid to oust him.



This is according to political analysts who spoke to Sowetan after an eventful ANC 110th birthday celebration in Polokwane, Limpopo, which was marred by a power blackout while Ramaphosa addressed the party's fundraising dinner and a parallel programme by a faction opposed to him...