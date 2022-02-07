Africa Race Together Foundation launched at Kyalami 9 Hour

The Africa Race Together (ART) Foundation was revealed on the grid minutes before the Kyalami 9-Hour on Saturday.

The brainchild of businessman and motorsport enthusiast Xolile Letlaka, the mission of the non-profit foundation is to initiate sustainable investment in talent, communities, events and organisations to grow motorsport at a national and international level.

Through his Into Africa Mining and Exploration business, Letlaka became the title sponsor of the Stradale Racing Team, whose driver Charl Arangies, became the SA GT Challenge Champion in 2021.

To create more diversity in motorsport he formed a development VW Polo Cup team, giving talented SA youngsters a chance to hone their skills through a progressive ladder of opportunity, starting from karting.

Through his initiative, he has already given Stuart White and Lonika Maartens an opportunity to compete overseas to further their careers.

Letlaka, with co-drivers Tschops Sipuka and Phillip Kekana, made history by becoming the first all-black African crew to contest the Kyalami 9 Hour. They finished ninth in their Stradale Into Africa Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo.

The ART Foundation aims to attract youngsters into the sport across all structures including engineering, mechanics, catering, logistics and media.