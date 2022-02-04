21-year wait for classrooms extends further for Tholimfundo Primary

The school was opened in 2000 after the first phase, containing of 13 classrooms, admin block and toilets, was completed

Pupils and teachers at Tholimfundo Primary School in Soweto will have to wait until late next year for new classes to be completed at their unfinished school which was first built 21 years ago.



This was revealed by the chief director of infrastructure in the Gauteng department of education Khensani Baloyi during a meeting with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday at the school in Protea Glen...