Abrdn backs Vodafone strategy after activist arrival

One of the biggest shareholders in Vodafone said it backed management efforts to pursue deals to build greater value after activist investor Cevian Capital built an undisclosed stake in the British company.

Andrew Millington, head of UK equities at Abrdn Plc , said Vodafone management had been explicit in recent months that they intended to explore ways to create value through in-market consolidation with its operating assets and towers infrastructure.

“While I've no insight into Cevian's plans I think this approach has widespread support from shareholders,” Millington said in a statement. Abrdn is a top-10 Vodafone shareholder.

The British mobile operator has declined to comment.

The arrival of Cevian on the shareholder register follows a lacklustre few years at Vodafone when the shares have languished during the pandemic.