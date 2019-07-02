Kenya's Safaricom names ex-CEO as interim replacement for deceased Collymore

Kenya's Safaricom named board member and former chief executive Michael Joseph as its interim CEO on Tuesday after the telecom firm's long-time head Bob Collymore died on Monday following a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Joseph, a dual American and Kenyan national, who served as Safaricom's CEO between July 2000 and November 2010, said he would stay in the post until the company finds a permanent replacement.

Collymore, who helped to turn Safaricom into East Africa's most profitable company with an $11 billion valuation, had agreed to continue as CEO for another year in May after the Kenyan government, which owns a 35% stake, insisted that a local was picked to succeed him.

"They just need somebody to sort of steer the company as they decide on a substantive CEO," said Eric Musau, head of research at Standard Investment Bank. "It is just to get that reassuring hand during this transition."