Cairo is safe, cheap city with friendly people

The first time I set foot in Egypt was in 2011 and admittedly, it was a wasted trip because I didn't see much of Cairo, the capital city.

It was a business trip and as a football writer, I followed Bafana who were in town for a 2012 Afcon qualifier against Egypt that ended goalless.

Another football visit in 2013 did not yield much either.

Things were different this time around. Cairo is a city that never sleeps.

You ask a shop assistant what time they are closing and the reply is: "I don't know, maybe midnight."

I can't resist shopping. So late one night I left my Amarante Pyramids Hotel in El Haram to Festival City mall, 35km away. When I was done I called an Uber. I knew I was in trouble when I realised Ahmed, the driver, had a rating of 4.6 (that's usually not the friendliest driver). You should be happier with a rating of 4.8 or higher. I requested to be taken to Amarante. At the "destination", Ahmed said I should pay 68 Egyptian pounds (around R60).