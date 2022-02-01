South Africa

Thousands of Haiti homes flooded, rivers swell amid heavy rains

By Reuters - 01 February 2022 - 10:08
Nearly 36 hours of rain caused flooding, primarily in the north of the Caribbean country, with water filling the historic center of the city of Cap-Haitien, and heavy winds downing trees.
Nearly 36 hours of rain caused flooding, primarily in the north of the Caribbean country, with water filling the historic center of the city of Cap-Haitien, and heavy winds downing trees.
Image: 123RF / klymentii

Thousands of homes were flooded and some 2,500 families displaced in Haiti as torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks, and rescue teams have begun evacuating people in high-risk zones, the civil protection authority said on Monday.

Nearly 36 hours of rain caused flooding, primarily in the north of the Caribbean country, with water filling the historic center of the city of Cap-Haitien, and heavy winds downing trees, the agency said.

“Residents of areas that are prone to flooding and exposed to wind (should) take the necessary precautions to protect themselves,” the agency wrote in a statement. “Above all, do not cross flooded rivers under any circumstances.”

The flooding has already affected the town Anse à Veau, which was near the epicentre of an earthquake last week that killed two people but caused limited overall damage, it said.

Haiti is prone to natural disasters, typically due to the poor state of the housing and flood-prone areas are often home to poor and densely populated communities.

Some 300,000 people were killed in a massive 2010 earthquake and another 2,000 died last year in a quake on the country's southern peninsula.

Reuters

"I'm distraught": grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake

Families gathered in villages in southwestern Haiti this weekend to hold church and funeral services a week after an earthquake battered the region, ...
News
5 months ago

Nineteen killed as boat sinks on southern coast of Haiti

Nineteen Haitians died when a boat transporting them between the southern coastal settlements of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot sank in the early hours of ...
News
3 months ago

Haiti crippled by fuel shortages as gang leader demands prime minister resign

Haiti's streets were unusually quiet and gasoline stations remained dry as gangs blocked the entrance to ports that hold fuel stores and the ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service