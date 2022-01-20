Ipid officer to take the stand in trial of cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba

The trial against four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba will resume on Thursday with Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigating officer Judy Thwala expected to take the stand.

Thwala is expected to give testimony on how she was met with challenges when she approached senior members in the police service to disclose the identities of the four officers attached to the public order policing unit.

But first the defence will cross-examine security guard Mlungisi Hlela who works at the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology, a college situated adjacent to MyClinic Health Care in Braamfontein, who was on duty the day Ntumba was shot.

He testified on Tuesday that he saw police shooting at the students as they were running into the college.