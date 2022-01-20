Ipid officer to take the stand in trial of cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba
The trial against four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba will resume on Thursday with Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigating officer Judy Thwala expected to take the stand.
Thwala is expected to give testimony on how she was met with challenges when she approached senior members in the police service to disclose the identities of the four officers attached to the public order policing unit.
But first the defence will cross-examine security guard Mlungisi Hlela who works at the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology, a college situated adjacent to MyClinic Health Care in Braamfontein, who was on duty the day Ntumba was shot.
He testified on Tuesday that he saw police shooting at the students as they were running into the college.
The trial in the Johannesburg high court also heard testimony from the doctor who examined Ntumba shortly after he was shot, allegedly by the officers on the streets of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10 last year.
On the day of the shooting, Ntumba, 35, was coming out of his doctor's appointment.
Officers Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, face charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder and have pleaded not guilty.
Dr Tebogo Sedibe from MyClinic told the court on Tuesday how he tried to resuscitate Ntumba shortly after he was shot.
According to Sedibe, Ntumba had just finished consulting with him at his practice when he met his death outside his office.
The state is expected to hear evidence from 19 witnesses ranging from police, security guards, students and staff at the clinic.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.