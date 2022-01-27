CCMA upholds Joburg woman’s dismissal for refusing to vaccinate

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that the dismissal of a woman who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is justified.

Theresa Mulderij of Johannesburg worked as a business-related and training officer at Goldrush Group. She had been working for the company since 2018 and earned R13,000 a month at the time of her dismissal.

She lodged a dispute with the CCMA for unfair dismissal after she was fired for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Her case, at which Mulderij represented herself, was heard on January 10 and the verdict was delivered on January 20.