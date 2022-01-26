Mixed views on vaccine mandates at varsities

Mokoatedi said he got his first dose of the Pfizer jab so that he can gain entry to campus when classes start on February 14.

“I received emails from the school [University of Johannesburg] informing me that a proof of vaccination is required for me to enter campus. So far I am feeling good after taking the vaccine. I am well,” he said.

Joshua Lerm, 20, a third year pharmacy student at Wits University, said the mandates were the best thing.

“Not being able to come to campus has been terrible for my mental health. If mandatory vaccination is going to get students to come to campus then I support it.

“It was not good not being able to see my friends, interact with them and require assistance from them with school work since for most of the time campus was closed and we had to learn online. I want to go back to campus and I believe mandatory vaccination will help achieve this,” Lerm said.

Thabang Hlongwane, 20, another third year bachelor of pharmacy student at Wits University who is fully vaccinated, said he was also in support of the move. “I support mandatory vaccination because it will help bring back physical classes and allow us students to ask questions straightaway in the classroom.

“With online learning it is difficult to ask questions and ask for help immediately. Now I will be able to approach my fellow students and get assistance,” said Hlongwane.