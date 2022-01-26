South Africa

Mixed views on vaccine mandates at varsities

James Mokoatedi, 21, a first year accounting student at the University of Johannesburg, said he felt compelled to take his first Pfizer jab last week despite his initial concerns about the side effects

By Mpho Koka and Nomazima Nkosi - 26 January 2022 - 10:16
There are currently 9,283 people being treated for Covid-19 complications in the country's hospitals, the NICD said on Monday. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

University students in Johannesburg have expressed mixed views on the vaccine mandates which will come into effect in some of the top public institutions this academic year.

“I don’t feel well about the mandatory vaccination [proof of vaccination certificate] needed to gain entry to campus. I feel like we are being forced. I have heard that these vaccines have side effects. I have a friend who got vaccinated and his hand was sore. I feel like we are being pushed to get vaccinated,” he said.

Mokoatedi said he got his first dose of the Pfizer jab so that he can gain entry to campus when classes start on February 14.

“I received emails from the school [University of Johannesburg] informing me that a proof of vaccination is required for me to enter campus. So far I am feeling  good after taking the vaccine. I am well,” he said.

Joshua Lerm, 20, a third year pharmacy student at Wits University, said the mandates were the best thing.

Not being able to come to campus has been terrible for my mental health. If mandatory vaccination is going to get students to come to campus then I support it.

“It was not good not being able to see my friends, interact with them and require assistance from them with school work since for most of the time campus was closed and we had to learn online. I want to go back to campus and I believe mandatory vaccination will help achieve this,” Lerm said.

Thabang Hlongwane, 20, another third year bachelor of pharmacy student at Wits University who is fully vaccinated, said he was also in support of the move. “I support mandatory vaccination because it will help bring back physical classes and allow us students to ask questions straightaway in the classroom.

“With online learning it is difficult to ask questions and ask for help immediately. Now I will be able to approach my fellow students and get assistance,” said Hlongwane.

