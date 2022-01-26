Students given deadlines for full vaccination

At least eight public universities out of 26 have adopted vaccine mandates for students, employees and visitors returning to campuses while some institutions have chosen a cautious approach by encouraging vaccination rather than imposing mandates

As universities gear up for a full return to campus for students for the first time in nearly two years of hybrid and remote learning, mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements are facing some pockets of resistance.



