South Africa

State must prove if Zandile Mafe is a terrorist

Accused diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia

12 January 2022 - 07:26
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Did Zandile Mafe discharge or place an explosive device in a state building with an intent to destroy it or cause major economic loss in SA?

This is what state prosecutors must prove to convince the court that the man accused of burning parliament is indeed a terrorist...

