Abducted woman at 'peace' after reuniting with biological family after 20 years

Last month the country was shocked by the news that police had managed to trace her after two decades in what they had believed to be a cold case

Almost two months after the news of a woman who was abducted as an infant was found by police 20 years later shocked the country, the now adult woman is taking baby steps to bond with her newly found biological family.



Breaking her silence for the first time since her story broke, Mpho*, who lives in Carolina, Mpumalanga, spent her first Christmas with her new family – just a few weeks after police traced her and reunited her with her biological family...