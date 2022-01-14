Zamani Mbatha surges ahead after dumping soccer
Brother of famous actress stars in new drama series
Zamani Mbhatha showed great potential as a soccer player at school, but the acting bug was just too strong and he dumped the beautiful game for acting. He got his first gig as a TV actor just after completing his matric and never looked back.
Zamani, the younger brother of acclaimed actor Nomzamo Mbatha, cut his teeth in acting after he landed a co-lead role in Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso...
