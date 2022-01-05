Kidnapped Mayfair schoolgirl found alive
The 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped in front of the EP Baumann Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg, in November has been found.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the girl had been found, but could not elaborate until she had been processed by authorities.
He was unable to comment on her health as she was still being checked for mental and physical ailments.
He said she had been found on Tuesday night.
The child was kidnapped on November 17 after she was dropped off at school. As was protocol at the time, she was waiting in line to be sanitised and have her temperature checked in compliance with Covid-19 regulations, when men brandishing AK47s called her name.
She looked up, identifying herself, and was carried to a Toyota Yaris which sped off.
Councillor Rickey Nair on Wednesday morning said it was great news and he had heard from police that they had a strong lead in the case.
This is a developing story.
