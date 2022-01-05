South Africa

Kidnapped Mayfair schoolgirl found alive

05 January 2022 - 10:43
Security personnel at EP Baumann Primary in Mayfair, Johannesburg, after a girl was kidnapped on November 17 2021. File photo.
Security personnel at EP Baumann Primary in Mayfair, Johannesburg, after a girl was kidnapped on November 17 2021. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The 11-year-old girl who was kidnapped in front of the EP Baumann Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg, in November has been found.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the girl had been found, but could not elaborate until she had been processed by authorities. 

He was unable to comment on her health as she was still being checked for mental and physical ailments.

He said she had been found on Tuesday night.

The child was kidnapped on November 17 after she was dropped off at school. As was protocol at the time, she was waiting in line to be sanitised and have her temperature checked in compliance with Covid-19 regulations, when men brandishing AK47s called her name.

She looked up, identifying herself, and was carried to a Toyota Yaris which sped off.

Councillor Rickey Nair on Wednesday morning said it was great news and he had heard from police that they had a strong lead in the case.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Still no sign of kidnapped Mayfair primary school pupil

The EP Baumann Primary School pupil who was abducted in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Wednesday is still missing, the Gauteng department of education ...
News
1 month ago

Pupil details abduction ordeal that spread panic

Stella Kgomo, 22, shook in disbelief as her younger sister, 14, a Grade 7 pupil at EP Baumann Primary School in Johannesburg, detailed the horror of ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze