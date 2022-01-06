Landlady Jiyane unaware of kidnapped girl on her property

The landlady who rented out the room in Freedom Park, southern Johannesburg, from which police rescued a kidnapped an 11-year-old girl was unaware the abducted child was being held on her property.



