Police won't say when, where Motis' interdict was obtained

'Order' bars police from interviewing former kidnap victims

Two days after the story about the parents of the Moti brothers securing an interim order stopping police from speaking to their children broke, police are unable to tell from which court this document was obtained and when it was issued.



The interdict is said to prevent police from interviewing the children who could provide key information in cracking the case. The interdict also bars police from interviewing the family...