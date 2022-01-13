‘Open your books and close your legs’- Limpopo health MEC slammed over back to school message

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has been criticised on social media after a video of her advising schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.

Ramathuba visited Gwenane secondary school in Sekgakgapeng on Wednesday to monitor the first day of the new academic year.

During her visit, she told the pupils to focus on their studies and not on sexual activities, to reduce teenage pregnancy at schools.