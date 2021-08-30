Young people getting the jab because of Mjolo message, says MEC
Phopi Ramathuba defends her controversial remarks
Limpopo health MEC Phopi Ramathuba has defended her Mjolo vaccination remarks, saying her message resonates well with young people.
Last week, Ramathuba’s department attracted criticism after releasing a post that said “Mjolo slaps better when you are protected, No condom – No sex, No vaccine certificate, No dating.”..
