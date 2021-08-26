'Mjolo slaps better when protected': Limpopo health department's vaccine advice gets tongues wagging

Limpopo department of health's latest campaign slogan to ramp up vaccination among citizens 18 and older has the internet in a mess.

The department on Thursday unveiled the campaign on social media, including the catchy phrase “mjolo (dating) slaps better when protected”.

“No condom, no sex. No vaccine certificate, no dating,” read the post.

The department also urged those who are unvaccinated to make their way to the province's 37 vaccination sites, including the University of Limpopo, University of Venda and other private sites.