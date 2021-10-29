Letters

Ramathuba is a really hard-working health MEC

By READER LETTER - 29 October 2021 - 10:33
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba.
Image: Alaister Russell

I would like to congratulate MEC for health in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, for a job well done. Many people in the province have been vaccinated and they are still being vaccinated. Every day in Limpopo there are people queuing at chemists to be vaccinated.

This has happened because she encouraged them to go and get vaccinated. I wish she could be the next premier of Limpopo in 2024. However, there is a huge challenge as there is a list of people at Nkhensani Hospital (Giyani) who are waiting to be taken to Mankweng Hospital for the removal of cataracts.

Some have been waiting for more than two years. I am afraid that some might lose their sight before they are operated on. It would be appreciated if the provincial department of health could expedite the process before some lose their sight.

I believe the MEC can do it just like she did when she went out in full force to encourage people to go and get vaccinated.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani

