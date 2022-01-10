Windows, doors, taps, roof stolen as North West school is stripped yet again

With schools set to reopen soon the department said due to the latest incident it would not be adequate to cater for pupils.

“The school does not have running water or electricity. An intervention team consulted all stakeholders affected by requesting permission from parents to relocate the learners,” said the department.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said the department would protect the pupils' right to education.

“I came here to assure parents that their children will be in safe hands when we relocate them to other schools. We want the learners of Tirelong Secondary School to start with the process of learning like other learners in other areas,” said Matsemela who met parents on Monday.

Matsemela said three schools — Moedwil, Naauwpoort and Boons Mega Farm School — would accommodate pupils for now.

“The learners will be provided with transport, accommodation and meals. Parents are not going to spend a cent during this entire process.”

She said a task team had been appointed to deal with the process of relocation and finding a permanent solution to the vandalism problem.

