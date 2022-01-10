State of readiness uncertain
Unions weigh in as schools prepare to reopen
The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) has described the state of readiness for schools reopening as a "mixed basket".
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said there are various issues to look at when it comes to deciding if schools are ready for reopening. ..
