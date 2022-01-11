NPO paints two schools in Soshanguve

Thusangwanageno also expands annual book-covering drive

A Pretoria non-profit organisation (NPO) that embarks on a massive book-covering mission in disadvantaged communities every year, has now painted two public schools in Soshanguve, north of the capital.



Thusangwanageno has helped ease the burden on parents by covering books around Soshanguve but has now spread its initiative to other provinces as well...