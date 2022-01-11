NPO paints two schools in Soshanguve
Thusangwanageno also expands annual book-covering drive
A Pretoria non-profit organisation (NPO) that embarks on a massive book-covering mission in disadvantaged communities every year, has now painted two public schools in Soshanguve, north of the capital.
Thusangwanageno has helped ease the burden on parents by covering books around Soshanguve but has now spread its initiative to other provinces as well...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.