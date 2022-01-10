South Africa

KZN trio nabbed for theft of cattle

10 January 2022 - 14:21
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Fifteen Bonsmara cattle were stolen and found hidden on a farm near Newcastle.
Image: SAPS

Three men have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the theft of 15 Bonsmara cattle, a high-quality SA beef breed.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the cattle were found hidden on a farm in Normandien near Newcastle.

A police anti-stock theft task team, a private security company and local farmers teamed up to locate the stolen cattle on Saturday.

Gwala said farmers provided horses used in the operation.

“The team proceeded to a farm in Normandien where 15 Bonsmara cattle were found hidden.

“The stolen cattle were identified by the owner.

“Three suspects, aged between 33 and 40, were arrested for stock theft. They are expected to appear in the Newcastle magistrate's court on Monday.”

According to Farmer's Weekly, a Bonsmara bull was sold for a record R1.8m in KwaZulu-Natal in 2018.

