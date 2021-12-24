South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal police recover 34 stolen sheep in Kokstad

24 December 2021 - 12:23
KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered 34 stolen sheep in Kokstad.
Image: Supplied

Police have given a KwaZulu-Natal farmer an early Christmas gift after they recovered 34 of his stolen sheep this week.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the sheep were found in an abandoned house in Kokstad. Mbele said the farmer noticed  sheep were missing when he counted his flock on his farm in Swartberg, Kokstad, on Tuesday.

“He noticed 36 sheep were stolen from one of his camps,” said Mbele.

“He checked everywhere. The next day, the Kokstad stock theft unit and a private security company received information regarding the stolen sheep. The team went to an abandoned house in Kokstad where 34 of the sheep were recovered. The stolen sheep were identified by the owner.”

TimesLIVE

