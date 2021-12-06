Westdene Dam receives a community makeover

Westdene Dam in Johannesburg is receiving love from members of the community, who joined hands for a weekend cleanup after rain washed a mountain of litter into the water.

Residents started cleaning the dam at weekends as algae multiplied, damaging the water.

Mark Napier, a community member, said his heart breaks at how the dam and surrounding park are “disintegrating”.

“The place has a big problem, especially with safety. People are scared of going there because it’s a hangout spot for criminals. It’s not used by the community. We want it to be used by children in the community and we would love to see it embraced by joggers and elders.

“It’s a beautiful space. The cleanup happened on Saturday. We got assistance from the Soweto Canoe Club and youngsters who came to help. I have encouraged the city to upgrade the park. I run a small group of people who lock and unlock the gates at the dam in the morning and afternoon,” said Napier.

Joburg City Parks and Zoo has been approached for comment and this article will be updated when it responds.