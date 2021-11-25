New Cape Town mayor wants to fix sewage spills 'within hours, not weeks'

New Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he is raising a stink about sewage spills in the city.

In a speech to the council on Thursday, Hill-Lewis said he had asked officials for a plan to ensure spills are addressed within 24 to 36 hours, rather than weeks.

“This plan may require additional funding in the [January] adjustments budget for machinery and manpower,” he said.

Hill-Lewis said he also wanted to introduce a reward system for residents who report attempts to damage the sewerage system.